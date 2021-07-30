AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Friday, Jul. 30.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 10:30 AM Port of Seattle demonstrates environmental improvements at Burien park – Port of Seattle Commissioner Peter Steinbrueck, Burien Mayor Jimmy Matta, and EarthCorps project managers and crew host media to tour the park improvements and learn about the restoration work

Location: Hilltop Park, Burien, WA

Weblinks: https://www.portseattle.org/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Perry Cooper, Sea-Tac Airport, cooper.p@portseattle.org, 1 206 787 4923

For more information, please contact Perry Cooper at cooper.p@portseattle.org or 206-787-4923.

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 11:45 AM President Biden and Vice President Harris meet governors to discuss wildfire prevention – President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris meet governors to discuss ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention, preparedness, and response efforts and to hear firsthand about the ongoing impacts of the 2021 wildfire season. Both deliver remarks and hear from Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Mark Gordon (Wyoming), Jay Inslee (Washington), Brad Little (Idaho), Gavin Newsom (California), and Tim Walz (Minnesota) (11:45 AM EDT). Later, the president hosts Cuban-American leaders at the White House to discuss the recent demonstrations in Cuba and the administration’s response (4:45 PM EDT), before traveling to Camp David to spend the weekend (departs 6:00 PM EDT)

Location: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

For wildfire meeting: In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 11:25 AM – Stakeout Location) * For Cuba meeting: In-House Pool Spray at the Top (Final Gather 4:25 PM – Palm Room Doors) * For departure: Final Gather 5:40 PM – Palm Room Doors

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 – Sunday, Aug. 01 Watershed Music Festival – Watershed Music Festival, country music festival taking place over consecutive weekends, headlined by Tim McCraw, Thomas Rhett and Dierks Bentley * Last year’s festival was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: The Gorge Amphitheatre, 754 Silica Road NW, George, WA

Weblinks: http://www.WatershedFest.com, https://twitter.com/WatershedFest

Contacts: Mary Hilliard, The Greenroom PR, MaryHilliard@thegreenroompr.com, 1 615 242 7444

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 7:00 AM Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907

——————–

Friday, Jul. 30 Weyerhaeuser Co: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.weyerhaeuser.com, https://twitter.com/WoodbyWY

Contacts: Sara Hasan, Weyerhaeuser Investor Relations, 1 206 539 3907