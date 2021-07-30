Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot
SEATTLE (AP) _ Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.
The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.
The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period.
Weyerhaeuser shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WY
Comments