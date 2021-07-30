Weyerhaeuser: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY) on Friday reported second-quarter profit of $1.03 billion.

The Seattle-based company said it had net income of $1.37 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The timber and paper products company posted revenue of $3.14 billion in the period.

Weyerhaeuser shares have increased roughly 4% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has climbed 23% in the last 12 months.

