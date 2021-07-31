Dajome’s stoppage time goal helps Vancouver tie United 2-2

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Cristian Dajome’s stoppage time goal let the Vancouver Whitecaps tie Minnesota United 2-2 on Saturday.

Dajome gave the Whitecaps (3-7-6) a 1-0 lead in the 36th minute, assisted by Russell Teibert. Ethan Finlay put United (6-5-5) on the scoreboard in the 45th minute, assisted by Emanuel Reynoso.

Robin Lod gave United a 2-1 advantage in the 75th minute, assisted by Wil Trapp. Dajome tied it at 2-2 for the Whitecaps on a penalty shot in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time.

United outshot the Whitecaps 11-10, with four shots on goal to three for the Whitecaps.

Thomas Hasal saved two of the four shots he faced for the Whitecaps. Tyler Miller made one save for United.

The Whitecaps’ next match is Sunday on the road against the LA Galaxy. United hosts the Houston Dynamo on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.