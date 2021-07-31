Hearn expected to start for the Rangers against the Mariners

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Seattle Mariners (56-48, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (36-67, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Tyler Anderson (5-8, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 86 strikeouts) Rangers: Taylor Hearn (2-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas and Seattle will play on Saturday.

The Rangers are 23-27 on their home turf. Texas is slugging .371 as a unit. Adolis Garcia leads the team with a .497 slugging percentage, including 37 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Mariners have gone 23-25 away from home. Seattle is slugging .382 as a unit. Mitch Haniger leads the team with a slugging percentage of .499.

The Mariners won the last meeting 9-5. Logan Gilbert recorded his fifth victory and Jarred Kelenic went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs for Seattle. Kolby Allard registered his ninth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garcia leads the Rangers with 23 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

J.P. Crawford leads the Mariners with 103 hits and is batting .267.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 1-9, .166 batting average, 6.07 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .230 batting average, 5.56 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).

Mariners: Justus Sheffield: (undisclosed), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Ken Giles: (elbow), Justin Dunn: (shoulder), Kyle Lewis: (knee), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (illness), Evan White: (hip).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.