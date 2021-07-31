Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood say a person who attended a crowded city council meeting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say anyone who attended the meeting should monitor for virus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19. Officials say the resident attended the meeting, started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and took a test that came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Based on that timeline, officials say the person was at the council meeting during their infectious period. The Daily Herald reported the council meeting was packed with people demanding an investigation into the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion in the Lynnwood jail.

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Nine former members of an embattled Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit are suing the county claiming department administrators targeted them to influence the November election and tarnished their reputations. The News Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed last week and followed nine $1.5 million claims filed on behalf of Lt. Cynthia Fajardo, Sgt. Chris Adamson, detectives Darrin Rayner, Ryan Olivarez, Elizabeth Reigle and Shaun Darby, and deputies Jason Bray, Lucas Cole and James Maas. They are seeking unspecified damages. The sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit was disbanded in 2020 amid concerns that some members had violated policies and procedures. Officials from the Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment citing pending litigation.