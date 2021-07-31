Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Logan Gilbert worked into the sixth inning to win his fifth decision in a row, fellow rookie Jarred Kelenic hit a three-run homer and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 9-5. Gilbert allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings. The Mariners’ first-round draft choice in 2018 struck six and walked one. Seattle has won his last 11 starts. Adolis Garcia, Jonah Heim and Jason Martin hit solo homers for the Rangers. Kolby Allard has lost his last seven starts for Texas to fall to 2-9.

SEATTLE (AP) — Philipp Grubauer ended the season believing he was going back to the Colorado Avalanche. But he unexpectedly hit the free agent market when he couldn’t reach a new deal with Colorado. The expansion Seattle Kraken quickly swooped in and signed Grubauer to a six-year, $35.4 million deal. Seattle was surprised Grubauer was available. Grubauer was a finalist for the Vezina Trophy last season as he went 30-9-1 with the Avalanche with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Griffin twins are already talking trash three months before they’re on opposite sidelines for the first time in their lives. Shaquill and Shaquem Griffin were teammates at every level of football growing up in St. Petersburg. They also played together at UCF and with the Seattle Seahawks the last three years. The seemingly inseparable brothers hit free agency in March and hoped to be reunited again. But it didn’t work out. They both landed back in the Sunshine State and on each other’s schedule. It started a back-and-forth exchange that’s not likely to die before their scheduled game between Jacksonville and Miami in London in October.

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Rayan Raveloson opened the scoring with a bicycle kick in the 27th minute and the LA Galaxy beat the Portland Timbers 4-1. Jeremy Ebobisse tied it for the Timbers two minutes later, but the Galaxy retook the lead for good in the 34th minute on Víctor Vázquez’s header from behind the 6-yard box. Steve Clark conceded a penalty to Kévin Cabral and Sacha Kljestan converted from the spot in the 53rd minute to make it 3-1. Samuel Grandsir capped the scoring for Los Angeles in the 56th minute.