Associated Press Idaho Daybook for Saturday, Jul. 31.

Saturday, Jul. 31 5:00 PM Valley County Republican Party Lincoln Day Banquet in Idaho with Republican Rep. Russ Fulcher

Location: American Legion Post 60, Cascade, ID

Weblinks: http://www.idgop.org, https://twitter.com/IdahoGOP

Contacts: Gabby Knapp, Valley County GOP, 1 208 874 3714

Saturday, Jul. 31 7:00 PM Bonneville County Lincoln Day Gala, with keynote from Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe

Location: Melaleuca Field, Idaho Falls, ID

Weblinks: http://www.bonnevillegop.wordpress.com

Contacts: Bonneville County GOP, bcrccinfo@gmail.com

Monday, Aug. 02 12:00 PM Idaho Legislators discuss individual rights in medical decisions – Idaho Legislators hold press conference and gathering for protecting individual rights and privacy in medical decisions

Location: Idaho State House, Boise, ID

Weblinks: https://legislature.idaho.gov/

Contacts: Office of Rep. Ron Nate, 1 208 403 3609