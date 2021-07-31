Latest Idaho news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NEO-FASCIST FLAGS-INTERSTATE

Boise police remove ‘Proud Boys’ flags from Idaho interstate

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Boise Police Department says officers removed flags emblazoned with the emblem of the neo-fascist Proud Boys organization after someone hung them from several overpasses on a busy Idaho interstate. Police spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Statesman that officers removed the flags on Saturday morning. It wasn’t immediately clear who hung up the flags on Interstate 84 overpasses in Boise, but Williams said anyone with information should contact the police department. The Proud Boys are considered a hate group by organizations like the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center. Proud Boys members describe themselves as a politically incorrect men’s club for “Western chauvinists.”

EVICTION MORATORIUM-IDAHO

EXPLAINER: High prices, court access challenge Idaho renters

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The eviction moratorium in Idaho put in place by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends Saturday, raising concerns that many Idaho renters could be made homeless. Idaho officials have spent about $34 million of the $214 million received in federal coronavirus rescue money to help with outstanding rent, utility payments and other expenses. But homeless advocates say documentation and a lack of internet access to participate in online court hearings have stymied many renters. Those evicted face a tough housing market as home prices and rents have risen sharply with Idaho’s rapid population growth.

MASK MANDATES

Masks required in Oregon schools and state agency buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week the Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. The return of some mask mandates in Oregon follows a surge in COVID-19 cases — due to the highly transmissible delta variant — and updated masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest mandate occurred Friday, when Brown announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies. The new guidance requires all state employees, visitors or customers — regardless of vaccination status — in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings.

MISSING CHILD-FRUITLAND

5-year-old boy missing in Idaho; police seek witnesses

FRUITLAND, Idaho (AP) — As crews look for a 5-year-old Idaho boy missing since Tuesday, the Fruitland Police Department is asking for any potential witnesses to come forward — even if they don’t think they saw anything. Michael Joseph Vaughn was last seen on foot near his Fruitland home about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. In a Facebook post, the Fruitland Police Department asked people to come forward if they were in the area around that time or if they know anyone else who was in the area. Investigators have also asked neighbors to thoroughly search their properties and review security camera footage. Michael is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall and around 50 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

COUNTERFEIT ILLICIT DRUGS-POLICE WARNING

Eastern Idaho police warn of dangerous, fake pain killers

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in eastern Idaho are warning residents that counterfeit pain pills laced with a dangerous synthetic opioid have been found in the region. The Pocatello Police Department said a bag of about 3,000 pills that contained fentanyl — but that were disguised to look like less-potent oxycodone — were found at a local trailhead on Thursday. Investigators fear the pills could cause lethal overdoses. Pocatello Police Captain Bill Collins says the pills are extremely dangerous, and it’s impossible to tell that they are fakes just by looking at them. Collins said the Pacific Northwest region has been inundated with similar pills in recent months.

AP-US-GRAY-WOLVES-RELISTING-PETITION

Coalition seeks relisting of gray wolves in US West

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Wildlife advocates have sent a formal petition to relist gray wolves as an endangered species throughout the U.S. West. The move Thursday is in response to new laws in Idaho and Montana intended to significantly reduce wolf populations. Western Watersheds Project, WildEarth Guardians and others sent the petition Thursday to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. The groups cite unregulated hunting, poaching and genetic problems involving small wolf populations. The agency is supposed to respond to the petition within 90 days on whether there is enough information for a potential listing under the Endangered Species Act.