Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

NORTHWEST ORCAS-PROTECTION

Endangered orcas get new protection from US government

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,

MASK MANDATES

Masks required in Oregon schools and state agency buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week the Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. The return of some mask mandates in Oregon follows a surge in COVID-19 cases — due to the highly transmissible delta variant — and updated masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest mandate occurred Friday, when Brown announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies. The new guidance requires all state employees, visitors or customers — regardless of vaccination status — in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year is flaring up, but authorities say it’s because flames are chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built. It produced a huge fire cloud Thursday, which is a towering column of smoke and ash that can pose a danger to firefighters. The Dixie Fire in the mountains of Northern California has destroyed more than 40 homes and other buildings and threatened over 10,000 on Friday. In southern Oregon, the nation’s largest wildfire also is burning interior pockets of vegetation. The U.S. Drought Monitor says critically dry conditions persist across Northern California and the Northwest, where there has been an expansion of exceptional drought.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-OREGON

EXPLAINER: Backlog of aid slows Oregon eviction response

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The end of federal tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Oregon residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state has set aside $200 million to help with outstanding and current rent, but an extensive backlog of requests for help has slowed the flow of money to those in need. Last month, Oregon lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment to pause evictions. Under the amendment, tenants who are unable to pay their July or August rent will not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT

Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many parts of western Washington and western Oregon. KING5 reports with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and little overnight relief, the weather service said Washington areas including parts of Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Whatcom and eastern King and Snohomish counties have a high chance for heat risk Friday and Saturday. The heat advisory comes amid a historic drought throughout the entire state and during a lengthy dry spell for much of western Washington and Oregon. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of high temperatures.

SEATTLE POLICE CALLS-REPORT

Report: Half of Seattle police calls don’t need cop response

SEATTLE (AP) — New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers. The Seattle Times reports police, while generally supportive of the findings, say they have questions about how realistic that number is. The report is a result of part of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to reimagine policing in Seattle, which she launched last year. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform found at some point in the future, an “alternative, non-sworn response” could be appropriate for up to 49% of Seattle Police Department calls, or about 685,000 dispatch responses between 2017 and 2019.

AME ZION CHURCH-BISHOP REMOVED

AME Zion Church removes bishop after alleged misconduct

The African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church has removed a prominent bishop from office after his peers accused him of fraudulently having church property deeds transferred to a shell corporation that then secured millions of dollars in loans against those properties. Staccato Powell was removed Thursday by a vote of the General Conference, a denominational gathering being held in Atlanta. The vote upholds a previous committee decision finding Powell guilty on 20 counts, according to conference minutes posted online. Powell had already been suspended in January. Bishops said his removal affirms “our standards of mutual accountability.”.

HEATWAVE EMERGENCY DECLARATION

Oregon governor declares heat emergency; 211 helpline active

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the declaration will free up more resources and activate the Office of Emergency Management to respond to the heatwave. People who need relief in the Portland metro area can find information on transportation to cooling centers by calling 211 and waiting for the prompt to find hot weather-related resources. The 211 service will keep the prompt for the rest of summer after some confusion and delays during the last heatwave.