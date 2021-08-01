Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane school district has released the findings of an investigation into an early May incident at a middle school when Black twin sisters were asked to clean cotton along with other students in a social studies class exploring the industrial revolution and the impact of the cotton gin. The eighth-grade students at Sacajawea Middle School said they were humiliated by the lesson. Their mother, Brandi Feazell, removed the girls from the school and went public with her complaint to Spokane Public Schools officials. The Spokesman-Review reported the third-party investigator the district hired, Onik’a Gilliam-Cathcart, determined that the teacher did not intend to harm the girls. But the school district acknowledged Friday that changes are necessary.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon’s Baker County, where officials say the Lookout Mountain wolf pack attacked four cows in 14 days. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state has confirmed that wolves killed or hurt the cows from July 14 to July 26, and it approved a kill permit for the affected livestock producer. State rules allow for the lethal removal of wolves when repeated attacks present a significant risk to livestock and when nonlethal methods such as electric fencing or hazing haven’t stopped the attacks.

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood say a person who attended a crowded city council meeting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say anyone who attended the meeting should monitor for virus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19. Officials say the resident attended the meeting, started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and took a test that came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Based on that timeline, officials say the person was at the council meeting during their infectious period. The Daily Herald reported the council meeting was packed with people demanding an investigation into the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion in the Lynnwood jail.

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,