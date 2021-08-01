Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Texas Rangers a 5-4 win over the Seattle Mariners. Heim’s homer came off Diego Castillo, who was acquired Thursday from Tampa Bay and hadn’t given up a run in his previous 11 outings. Spencer Patton earned the win after giving up the tying run in the ninth inning and the then-go-ahead run in the 10th. Kyle Seager and Ty France hit homers for the Mariners.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Aldon Smith knows the Seattle Seahawks are giving him another chance at prolonging his once derailed NFL career. It remains unclear whether another off-field transgression will keep Smith from playing for the Seahawks this season. Smith said he could not comment about his offense arrest on a battery charge in Louisiana. He is scheduled to be arraigned in late August. The outcome of that case could determine whether Smith faces any additional discipline from the NFL and if his comeback that started last season with Dallas will continue in Seattle.