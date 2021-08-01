Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WOLF KILLING APPROVED

Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon’s Baker County, where officials say the Lookout Mountain wolf pack attacked four cows in 14 days. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state has confirmed that wolves killed or hurt the cows from July 14 to July 26, and it approved a kill permit for the affected livestock producer. State rules allow for the lethal removal of wolves when repeated attacks present a significant risk to livestock and when nonlethal methods such as electric fencing or hazing haven’t stopped the attacks.

AP-US-PAY-FOR-RECYCLING

Drive to charge packagers for recycling, but industry fights

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — States across the U.S. are looking to adopt new recycling regimes that require producers of packaging to pay for its inevitable disposal. Maine became the first state to adopt such a program in July when its governor signed a bill that requires producers of products that involve packaging materials to pay into a new state fund. The fund will be used to reimburse municipalities for recycling and waste management costs. Oregon has approved a similar bill that is awaiting signature from Democratic Gov. Kate Brown, and at least six other state legislatures have similar active bills.

NORTHWEST ORCAS-PROTECTION

Endangered orcas get new protection from US government

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,

MASK MANDATES

Masks required in Oregon schools and state agency buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week the Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. The return of some mask mandates in Oregon follows a surge in COVID-19 cases — due to the highly transmissible delta variant — and updated masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest mandate occurred Friday, when Brown announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies. The new guidance requires all state employees, visitors or customers — regardless of vaccination status — in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

California wildfire flares but within line crews have built

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — California’s largest wildfire so far this year is flaring up, but authorities say it’s because flames are chewing through unburned islands of vegetation within a perimeter that firefighters have built. It produced a huge fire cloud Thursday, which is a towering column of smoke and ash that can pose a danger to firefighters. The Dixie Fire in the mountains of Northern California has destroyed more than 40 homes and other buildings and threatened over 10,000 on Friday. In southern Oregon, the nation’s largest wildfire also is burning interior pockets of vegetation. The U.S. Drought Monitor says critically dry conditions persist across Northern California and the Northwest, where there has been an expansion of exceptional drought.

EVICTION MORATORIUM-OREGON

EXPLAINER: Backlog of aid slows Oregon eviction response

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The end of federal tenant protections by July 31 has raised concerns that thousands of Oregon residents will be unable to afford their monthly rent and face eviction. The state has set aside $200 million to help with outstanding and current rent, but an extensive backlog of requests for help has slowed the flow of money to those in need. Last month, Oregon lawmakers passed a “Safe Harbor” amendment to pause evictions. Under the amendment, tenants who are unable to pay their July or August rent will not be evicted for 60 days if they provide proof to their landlord that they have applied for rental assistance.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT

Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many parts of western Washington and western Oregon. KING5 reports with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and little overnight relief, the weather service said Washington areas including parts of Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Whatcom and eastern King and Snohomish counties have a high chance for heat risk Friday and Saturday. The heat advisory comes amid a historic drought throughout the entire state and during a lengthy dry spell for much of western Washington and Oregon. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of high temperatures.

SEATTLE POLICE CALLS-REPORT

Report: Half of Seattle police calls don’t need cop response

SEATTLE (AP) — New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers. The Seattle Times reports police, while generally supportive of the findings, say they have questions about how realistic that number is. The report is a result of part of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to reimagine policing in Seattle, which she launched last year. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform found at some point in the future, an “alternative, non-sworn response” could be appropriate for up to 49% of Seattle Police Department calls, or about 685,000 dispatch responses between 2017 and 2019.