Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BLACK STUDENTS UPSET

Spokane school district releases report on racial incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane school district has released the findings of an investigation into an early May incident at a middle school when Black twin sisters were asked to clean cotton along with other students in a social studies class exploring the industrial revolution and the impact of the cotton gin. The eighth-grade students at Sacajawea Middle School said they were humiliated by the lesson. Their mother, Brandi Feazell, removed the girls from the school and went public with her complaint to Spokane Public Schools officials. The Spokesman-Review reported the third-party investigator the district hired, Onik’a Gilliam-Cathcart, determined that the teacher did not intend to harm the girls. But the school district acknowledged Friday that changes are necessary.

WOLF KILLING APPROVED

Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon’s Baker County, where officials say the Lookout Mountain wolf pack attacked four cows in 14 days. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state has confirmed that wolves killed or hurt the cows from July 14 to July 26, and it approved a kill permit for the affected livestock producer. State rules allow for the lethal removal of wolves when repeated attacks present a significant risk to livestock and when nonlethal methods such as electric fencing or hazing haven’t stopped the attacks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNCIL MEETING

COVID-19 case reported in person at crowded council meeting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood say a person who attended a crowded city council meeting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say anyone who attended the meeting should monitor for virus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19. Officials say the resident attended the meeting, started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and took a test that came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Based on that timeline, officials say the person was at the council meeting during their infectious period. The Daily Herald reported the council meeting was packed with people demanding an investigation into the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion in the Lynnwood jail.

NORTHWEST ORCAS-PROTECTION

Endangered orcas get new protection from US government

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

EXPLAINER: Washington tenants get modified eviction reprieve

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.

SHERIFF’S DRUG INVESTIGATORS LAWSUIT

Drug investigators sue county, say reputations tarnished

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Nine former members of an embattled Pierce County sheriff’s drug unit are suing the county claiming department administrators targeted them to influence the November election and tarnished their reputations. The News Tribune reports the lawsuit was filed last week and followed nine $1.5 million claims filed on behalf of Lt. Cynthia Fajardo, Sgt. Chris Adamson, detectives Darrin Rayner, Ryan Olivarez, Elizabeth Reigle and Shaun Darby, and deputies Jason Bray, Lucas Cole and James Maas. They are seeking unspecified damages. The sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit was disbanded in 2020 amid concerns that some members had violated policies and procedures. Officials from the Sheriff’s Department and Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment citing pending litigation.

PACIFIC NORTHWEST HEAT

Heat advisory issued for parts of Pacific Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for many parts of western Washington and western Oregon. KING5 reports with temperatures expected to reach the 90s and little overnight relief, the weather service said Washington areas including parts of Pierce, Thurston, Mason, Whatcom and eastern King and Snohomish counties have a high chance for heat risk Friday and Saturday. The heat advisory comes amid a historic drought throughout the entire state and during a lengthy dry spell for much of western Washington and Oregon. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown on Thursday issued an emergency declaration in 23 counties from Portland to southern Oregon and parts of central and eastern Oregon because of high temperatures.

SEATTLE POLICE CALLS-REPORT

Report: Half of Seattle police calls don’t need cop response

SEATTLE (AP) — New findings from an Oakland-based nonprofit that spent recent months analyzing Seattle’s 911 calls say up to half the calls Seattle police receive can be responded to without armed, sworn officers. The Seattle Times reports police, while generally supportive of the findings, say they have questions about how realistic that number is. The report is a result of part of Mayor Jenny Durkan’s plan to reimagine policing in Seattle, which she launched last year. The National Institute for Criminal Justice Reform found at some point in the future, an “alternative, non-sworn response” could be appropriate for up to 49% of Seattle Police Department calls, or about 685,000 dispatch responses between 2017 and 2019.

MASK MANDATES

Masks required in Oregon schools and state agency buildings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — It has been a month since Oregon lifted statewide coronavirus-related restrictions, but this week the Gov. Kate Brown has announced the reimplementation of mask requirements in schools and state agency buildings. The return of some mask mandates in Oregon follows a surge in COVID-19 cases — due to the highly transmissible delta variant — and updated masking guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The latest mandate occurred Friday, when Brown announced new mask guidance for Executive Branch state agencies. The new guidance requires all state employees, visitors or customers — regardless of vaccination status — in any indoor state agency space to wear face coverings.

COURTHOUSE EMPLOYEE ASSAULTED

Employee attacked in county courthouse bathroom, 1 arrested

SEATTLE (AP) — A 35-year-old man was arrested inside the King County Courthouse after Seattle police say he hid in a restroom and attacked a woman who works at the courthouse. The Seattle Times reports police spokesperson Sgt. Randy Huserik says a sheriff’s deputy walking by the restroom Thursday heard the woman’s screams and intervened. Huserik says the man was interviewed by Seattle police sexual assault detectives and was expected to be booked into the King County Jail. He said the woman didn’t require medical treatment. In an email sent to employees in the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Casey McNerthney, a spokesperson for prosecutor Dan Satterberg, characterized the incident as an attempted rape.