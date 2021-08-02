BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE MAYOR’S RACE

SEATTLE — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

TRAIN TRACKS TERROR INCIDENT

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a terrorist attack and violence against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in northwestern Washington that investigators have suggested was motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia. SENT: 500 words.

OREGON WILDFIRES

SALEM, Ore. — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away, officials said on Monday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 320 words.

USS ARIZONA UNKNOWNS

HONOLULU — Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship. By Audrey McAvoy. SENT: 1100 words. With AP photos, AP video.

SPORTS

OLY–GYM-EVENT FINALS

TOKYO — American gymnast Jade Carey’s long road to the Olympics ended with gold. The 21-year-old claimed the top spot in the women’s floor exercise, giving the U.S. team its fifth medal of the games. By Will Graves. SENT: 930 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

RENTON SHOOTING: Woman seriously injured by gunfire from passing car