Boise Cascade: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) _ Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $302.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boise, Idaho-based company said it had net income of $7.62.

The engineered wood products and plywood company posted revenue of $2.44 billion in the period.

Boise Cascade shares have climbed 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $49.22, an increase of roughly 6% in the last 12 months.

