Columbia Sportswear: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ Columbia Sportswear Co. (COLM) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $40.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Portland, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 61 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of outdoor gear posted revenue of $566.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $500.3 million.

Columbia Sportswear expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.30 to $4.55 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.13 billion to $3.16 billion.

Columbia Sportswear shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $101.41, a rise of 34% in the last 12 months.

