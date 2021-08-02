Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HONOLULU (AP) — Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship. Eighty-five individuals from the Arizona were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery after the war. Family members say the military should disinter these remains and try to determine their identities. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 388 USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Honolulu cemetery six years ago. So far it has identified 88% of them.

SEATTLE (AP) — The body of an underwater diver was found in a Seattle park on Sunday, near the location where a diver taking a class went missing the previous day, authorities said Sunday.The Seattle Fire Department said private divers recovered the body of the dead diver about 35 feet below the surface at Seacrest Cove in West Seattle.The medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is the same diver rescuers had been searching for Saturday night. A 33-year-old woman was reported missing after she did not surface at the end of a dive class

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane school district has released the findings of an investigation into an early May incident at a middle school when Black twin sisters were asked to clean cotton along with other students in a social studies class exploring the industrial revolution and the impact of the cotton gin. The eighth-grade students at Sacajawea Middle School said they were humiliated by the lesson. Their mother, Brandi Feazell, removed the girls from the school and went public with her complaint to Spokane Public Schools officials. The Spokesman-Review reported the third-party investigator the district hired, Onik’a Gilliam-Cathcart, determined that the teacher did not intend to harm the girls. But the school district acknowledged Friday that changes are necessary.

DENVER (AP) — Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country. The alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho. Further to the east, smoke from fires burning in Canada was drifting for hundreds of miles and triggering pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.