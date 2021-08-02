Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and the Texas Rangers rallied again to beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Heim and Ibánez both connected against reliever Erik Swanson. The right-hander hadn’t allowed a run since now-former Texas slugger Joey Gallo went deep against him in the same ballpark on May 8.

UNDATED (AP) — The expansion Seattle Kraken have revised their contract with goaltender Philipp Grubauer after the initial deal was rejected by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement, according to a person with knowledge of the move. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team did not announce the change that involves $250,000 being moved from 2023-24 to 2022-23 to satisfy CBA requirements. Grubauer will still count $5.9 million against the salary cap throughout the $35.4 million, six-year deal. Some money needed to be moved after rules were changed years ago to prevent teams from frontloading contracts.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kevin Durant and Breanna Stewart are the charter members of USA Basketball’s Achilles Comeback Club at the Tokyo Games. They both serve as absolute go-to players for their respective teams at this Olympics and doing so not that long removed from the arduous process of coming back from the yearlong saga that follows an Achilles tear. Steward says they formed a bond after suffering the injuries. Now, here they are back at the top of their games and hoping to get to the top of the Olympic world in the next few days. Kelsey Plum, the other member of the comeback club, has already completed her task of winning a gold medal in Japan.