Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-USS-ARIZONA-UNKNOWNS

Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

HONOLULU (AP) — Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship. Eighty-five individuals from the Arizona were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery after the war. Family members say the military should disinter these remains and try to determine their identities. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 388 USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Honolulu cemetery six years ago. So far it has identified 88% of them.

AP-WA-MISSING DIVER-BODY FOUND

Diver’s body found near site where woman went missing

SEATTLE (AP) — The body of an underwater diver was found in a Seattle park on Sunday, near the location where a diver taking a class went missing the previous day, authorities said Sunday.The Seattle Fire Department said private divers recovered the body of the dead diver about 35 feet below the surface at Seacrest Cove in West Seattle.The medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is the same diver rescuers had been searching for Saturday night. A 33-year-old woman was reported missing after she did not surface at the end of a dive class

BLACK STUDENTS UPSET

Spokane school district releases report on racial incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane school district has released the findings of an investigation into an early May incident at a middle school when Black twin sisters were asked to clean cotton along with other students in a social studies class exploring the industrial revolution and the impact of the cotton gin. The eighth-grade students at Sacajawea Middle School said they were humiliated by the lesson. Their mother, Brandi Feazell, removed the girls from the school and went public with her complaint to Spokane Public Schools officials. The Spokesman-Review reported the third-party investigator the district hired, Onik’a Gilliam-Cathcart, determined that the teacher did not intend to harm the girls. But the school district acknowledged Friday that changes are necessary.

WILDFIRES-SMOKE

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

DENVER (AP) — Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country. The alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho. Further to the east, smoke from fires burning in Canada was drifting for hundreds of miles and triggering pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

FLASH FLOODS

Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say mudslides caused “extreme damage” to a major interstate, leaving it clogged with boulders and rocks and no word on when it might reopen. Forecasters Sunday warned of the potential for more flash floods across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. Wildfires across the West have left many hillsides more susceptible to erosion. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was hit by flash flooding that left lanes in both directions snarled by logs, boulders and other debris from a burn scar left by a 2020 wildfire. Flood watches were in effect for portions of Colorado, Utah Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.

AP-MT-COLLISION-FOUR KILLED

4 dead, 2 children hurt in Montana head-on collision

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Four people have been killed and two children injured in a head-on collision on Interstate 90 in western Montana. The Montana Highway Patrol reports that a 45-year-old Spokane, Washington man suspected of being under the influence was travelling the wrong way on the interstate on Saturday evening near Whitehall. He struck a vehicle carrying two adults and three children from Hartsford, South Dakota. The Spokane man, a 37-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were killed. Two of the victims were not wearing seatbelts. An 8-year-old girl and 2-year-old boy were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

WOLF KILLING APPROVED

Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon’s Baker County, where officials say the Lookout Mountain wolf pack attacked four cows in 14 days. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state has confirmed that wolves killed or hurt the cows from July 14 to July 26, and it approved a kill permit for the affected livestock producer. State rules allow for the lethal removal of wolves when repeated attacks present a significant risk to livestock and when nonlethal methods such as electric fencing or hazing haven’t stopped the attacks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-COUNCIL MEETING

COVID-19 case reported in person at crowded council meeting

LYNNWOOD, Wash. (AP) — Officials in the Seattle suburb of Lynnwood say a person who attended a crowded city council meeting on Monday has tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say anyone who attended the meeting should monitor for virus symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19. Officials say the resident attended the meeting, started exhibiting symptoms on Wednesday and took a test that came back positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Based on that timeline, officials say the person was at the council meeting during their infectious period. The Daily Herald reported the council meeting was packed with people demanding an investigation into the death of Tirhas Tesfatsion in the Lynnwood jail.

NORTHWEST ORCAS-PROTECTION

Endangered orcas get new protection from US government

SEATTLE (AP) — Endangered killer whales have received new habitat protections from the U.S. government. The National Marine Fisheries Service on Friday finalized rules to expand the Southern Resident orca’s critical habitat from the Canadian border down to Point Sur, California, adding 15,910 square miles (41,207 square kilometers) of foraging areas, river mouths and migratory pathways. While environmentalists praised the action, many also called for habitat protections for salmon to aid in the orca’s recovery. There are currently 75 southern resident orca whales in the three resident J, K and L pods. The whales have in recent years been at their lowest numbers since the 1970s,

EVICTION MORATORIUM-WASHINGTON

EXPLAINER: Washington tenants get modified eviction reprieve

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — After the Biden administration extended the nationwide ban on evictions, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee announced he was extending state protections to Sept. 30, with some modifications. The Democratic governor says he wants to ensure that tenants and landlords have sufficient time to access federal coronavirus aid. The Legislature has approved spending $658 million in federal money to extend the state’s rental assistance program. Ultimately, experts expect more than 80,000 households to get help through the federal funding. Rents continue to rise across the state, in both urban areas and smaller towns.