Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Our news coverage plans for Oregon. If you have questions or suggestions about the report, please call the Portland bureau at 503-228-2169. The West Regional Desk can be reached at (602) 417-2400.

A reminder, this information is not for publication or broadcast and these coverage plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

Get a look forward at AP’s plans for US national and regional news coverage by subscribing to our twice-weekly newsletter.

Oregon at 4:35 p.m.

OREGON WILDFIRES

SALEM, Ore. — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles (161 kilometers) away, officials said on Monday. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 320 words.

VICTORIA’S SECRET HARASSMENT SETTLEMENT

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement it has reached with the parent company of Victoria’s Secret guarantees an end to its “culture of harassment and fear.” By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 440 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE MAYOR’S RACE

SEATTLE — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. By Gene Johnson. SENT: 1000 words. With AP photos.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

BLY, Ore. — Firefighters in Oregon reported good progress in the battle against the nation’s largest wildfire, while authorities canceled evacuation orders near a major blaze in Northern California and another on Hawaii’s Big Island. SENT: 500 words.

SIERRA NEVADA RED FOX ENDANGERED

RENO, Nev. — The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Monday it will list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species, estimating its population now totals fewer than 40 individuals in an area of California stretching from just south of Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 200 words. With AP photo. Will be expanded.

IN BRIEF

SHOOTING DEATH-BAR: Man killed in shooting outside Hillsboro bar.

The AP-Portland, Ore.