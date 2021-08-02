WA Lottery
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Monday:Daily Game
8-4-6
(eight, four, six)Hit 5
06-09-12-34-37
(six, nine, twelve, thirty-four, thirty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000Keno
05-06-14-21-22-25-29-34-37-41-48-49-52-54-55-60-61-67-72-78
(five, six, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-seven, forty-one, forty-eight, forty-nine, fifty-two, fifty-four, fifty-five, sixty, sixty-one, sixty-seven, seventy-two, seventy-eight)Lotto
05-11-26-35-36-41
(five, eleven, twenty-six, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $5 millionMatch 4
02-06-07-16
(two, six, seven, sixteen)Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $179 millionPowerball
Estimated jackpot: $211 million
