ZoomInfo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $9.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 14 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $174 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, ZoomInfo expects its per-share earnings to range from 11 cents to 12 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $184 million for the fiscal third quarter.

ZoomInfo expects full-year earnings in the range of 50 cents to $51 per share, with revenue ranging from $703 million to $707 million.

ZoomInfo shares have climbed 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $54.78, an increase of 34% in the last 12 months.

