BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

SEATTLE MAYOR

SEATTLE — Voters in the primary election will decide Tuesday between Seattle mayoral candidates who represent the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos. Will be updated.

ROMANCE SCAM

GREENBELT, Md. — A Maryland man pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiring to launder more than $6.2 million from a “romance scheme” to fraudulently solicit money from more than 200 victims targeted through social media and dating websites. SENT: 300 words.

DEPUTY KILLED MEMORIAL

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Hundreds of law enforcement and first responder vehicles lined up at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington on Tuesday for a procession to honor Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot to death while doing surveillance work. SENT: 300 words. Trying for AP photos.

WILDFIRE SMOKE WORKER RULES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. SENT: 460 words.

SPORTS

HKN–KRAKEN GOURDE

SEATTLE — After winning two straight Stanley Cup titles, Yanni Gourde has one of the more impressive resumes among the players selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft. By Tim Booth. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

FBC CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITALS FILLING: Washington hospitals ‘quite full’ amid COVID-19 case surge

GOSPEL MISSION LAWSUIT: Union Gospel Mission seeks high court ruling on hiring case.

BILL AND MELINDA GATES DIVORCE: Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce