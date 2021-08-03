Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island (AP) — Tenants are turning up at housing courts hoping for last-minute reprieves from looming evictions after the federal eviction ban ended over the weekend. Also there are landlords who, frustrated with the slow pace of federal help and with bills to pay, just want their apartments back. Scenes like this are playing out from North Carolina to Virginia to Ohio and beyond as the eviction system, which saw a dramatic drop in cases before the federal moratorium expired, rumbled back into action Monday. Activists fear millions will be tossed onto the streets as the delta variant of the coronavirus surges.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho state lawmaker says she did nothing wrong by publicizing in disparaging social media posts the name of a woman who had accused another legislator of rape. Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings spoke during an ethics hearing Monday. She is also accused of misleading lawmakers about her actions. Giddings also argued that the allegations against her were politically motivated. Giddings became the subject of two ethics complaints by about two dozen lawmakers after she publicized the rape accuser’s name, photo and personal details in April. She shared links with the information to a far-right news article on social media and in a constituent newsletter.

DENVER (AP) — Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country. The alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho. Further to the east, smoke from fires burning in Canada was drifting for hundreds of miles and triggering pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.