Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement with the parent company of Victoria’s Secret guarantees an end to its culture of harassment and fear. Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., committed to each invest $45 million to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs. The settlement is on behalf of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders. They alleged L Brands’ board failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and ignored a company culture of sexual harassment.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. The agency says it decided not to list a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That also includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak. Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds outside a Hillsboro bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say officers found 40-year-old Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting. The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived and no arrests had been made as of noon Monday,