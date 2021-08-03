Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Bellingham woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a terrorist attack and violence against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in northwestern Washington that investigators have suggested was motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia. The Bellingham Herald reports Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche were each indicted with one count of terrorist attacks and other violence against a railroad carrier Dec. 9, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle. They’re accused of putting a shunt on tracks near Bellingham to disrupt BNSF train safety features in November. Brooks pleaded guilty July 9. Reiche has pleaded not guilty.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

SEATTLE (AP) — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. Fifteen candidates are seeking to advance to the November election. Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two-vote getters will face off in the general election.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A woman was seriously injured by gunfire while driving in Renton and crashed her vehicle. The shooter, in another vehicle, drove off and remains at large. The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators that the victim was driving west when another vehicle traveling in the same direction fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver. The victim’s vehicle then veered off the roadway and crashed into a business parking lot. A description of the suspects and their vehicle is not immediately available. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Seattle hospital.