Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jake Fraley had a two-run single during a five-run third, Chris Flexen went 6 2/3 solid innings, and the Seattle Mariners beat the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays 8-2. Fraley was activated before the game after being on the COVID-19 injured list since July 18. He also made a diving catch in left field on Brandon Lowe’s liner in the third. Flexen gave up two runs and seven hits. The Rays’ four-game winning streak ended. Tampa Bay had moved into first place with a 14-0 thrashing of the Yankees, followed by a three-game sweep of the Red Sox.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks are hoping signing tight end Gerald Everett will pay off in a big way. Everett is an athletic option for the Seahawks who has the chance to be the No. 3 pass catcher in Seattle’s offensive system. He also brings an understanding of the new system after spending the past four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he worked with new Seattle offensive coordinator Shane Waldron. Everett split time in Los Angeles but should be the primary tight end with Seattle.