Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

AP-US-VICTORIA’S-SECRET-HARASSMENT-SETTLEMENT

Oregon: Settlement with Victoria ‘s Secret owner ends ‘fear’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement with the parent company of Victoria’s Secret guarantees an end to its culture of harassment and fear. Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., committed to each invest $45 million to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs. The settlement is on behalf of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders. They alleged L Brands’ board failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and ignored a company culture of sexual harassment.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Hundreds of lightning bolts hit dry Oregon, start new fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

SIERRA NEVADA RED FOX-ENDANGERED

Sierra Nevada red fox to be listed as federally endangered

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Federal wildlife officials have decided to list the Sierra Nevada red fox as an endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Monday it estimates that fewer than 40 of the slender, doglike carnivores remain in an area of California stretching from Lake Tahoe to south of Yosemite National Park. The agency says it decided not to list a distinct population of the foxes in the southern Cascade Range of Oregon. That also includes a Cascade segment in Northern California near Lassen Peak. Threats to the foxes in the Sierra include wildfire, drought, climate change, inbreeding and competition from coyotes for prey.

SHOOTING DEATH-BAR

Man killed in shooting outside Hillsboro bar

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — Police say a man was found dead from gunshot wounds outside a Hillsboro bar. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Hillsboro police responded to a report of a shooting at 18 23 Mystery Bar just before 1 a.m. Monday. Police say officers found 40-year-old Mauricio Eduardo Ponce-Gonzales dead in the parking lot near the entrance of the bar. Police said they believe it was a targeted shooting. The suspect or suspects had already fled the scene when police arrived and no arrests had been made as of noon Monday,

ORCA PRESUMED DEAD

Southern Resident orca near Washington state presumed dead

SEATTLE (AP) — Whale watchers in Washington state say an orca is presumed dead after being found in distress last week in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. SeattlePI.com reports the cause of death for the Southern Resident orca pod’s oldest male, known as Cappuccino or K21, is undetermined but could include starvation, a chronic disease such as cancer, or both. That’s according to Paul Cottrell of Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans Marine Mammal Unit. Orca Behavior Institute Director Monika Wieland Shields told KOMO-TV that the 35-year-old whale was in very emaciated shape. The average lifespan of male killer whales is 30 years.

SEATTLE MAYOR’S RACE

Seattle mayoral primary will be test of progressive movement

SEATTLE (AP) — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. Fifteen candidates are seeking to advance to the November election. Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two-vote getters will face off in the general election.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Record wildfire burns amid drought on Hawaii’s Big Island

HONOLULU (AP) — Firefighters have gained more control over a Hawaii wildfire that forced thousands of people to evacuate over the weekend and destroyed at least two homes on the Big Island. But officials warned strong winds on Monday could raise the danger again. Authorities lifted evacuation orders Sunday night but warned they could be reinstated at any time. Big Island officials said the more than 62-square-mile blaze was the largest wildfire ever recorded there. Fires in Hawaii are unlike many of those burning in the U.S. West. They tend to break out in large grasslands on the dry sides of the islands and are generally much smaller than mainland fires.

WOLF KILLING APPROVED

Oregon approves killing up to 4 wolves in eastern Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has approved killing up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon’s Baker County, where officials say the Lookout Mountain wolf pack attacked four cows in 14 days. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports the state has confirmed that wolves killed or hurt the cows from July 14 to July 26, and it approved a kill permit for the affected livestock producer. State rules allow for the lethal removal of wolves when repeated attacks present a significant risk to livestock and when nonlethal methods such as electric fencing or hazing haven’t stopped the attacks.