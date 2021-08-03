Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TRAIN TRACKS TERROR INCIDENT

Woman pleads guilty to terror charge on train tracks

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Bellingham woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a terrorist attack and violence against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in northwestern Washington that investigators have suggested was motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia. The Bellingham Herald reports Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche were each indicted with one count of terrorist attacks and other violence against a railroad carrier Dec. 9, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle. They’re accused of putting a shunt on tracks near Bellingham to disrupt BNSF train safety features in November. Brooks pleaded guilty July 9. Reiche has pleaded not guilty.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Hundreds of lightning bolts hit dry Oregon, start new fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.

SEATTLE MAYOR’S RACE

Seattle mayoral primary will be test of progressive movement

SEATTLE (AP) — A year after racial justice and anti-police demonstrators took over part of Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood, there are lines outside restaurants and bars in and around the former protest zone. Pickup soccer games and dog owners playing fetch dominate a park formerly occupied by a tent encampment. But the same issues of policing, equity, disorder and homelessness are animating Seattle’s Tuesday mayoral primary, a contest that highlights a political divide between activist-left voters and more moderate progressives. Fifteen candidates are seeking to advance to the November election. Seattle’s elections are nonpartisan. The top two-vote getters will face off in the general election.

RENTON SHOOTING

Woman seriously injured by gunfire from passing car

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — A woman was seriously injured by gunfire while driving in Renton and crashed her vehicle. The shooter, in another vehicle, drove off and remains at large. The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told investigators that the victim was driving west when another vehicle traveling in the same direction fired several rounds into the victim’s vehicle, striking the driver. The victim’s vehicle then veered off the roadway and crashed into a business parking lot. A description of the suspects and their vehicle is not immediately available. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Seattle hospital.

ORCA PRESUMED DEAD

Southern Resident orca near Washington state presumed dead

SEATTLE (AP) — Whale watchers in Washington state say an orca is presumed dead after being found in distress last week in the Strait of Juan de Fuca. SeattlePI.com reports the cause of death for the Southern Resident orca pod’s oldest male, known as Cappuccino or K21, is undetermined but could include starvation, a chronic disease such as cancer, or both. That’s according to Paul Cottrell of Canada’s Department of Fisheries and Oceans Marine Mammal Unit. Orca Behavior Institute Director Monika Wieland Shields told KOMO-TV that the 35-year-old whale was in very emaciated shape. The average lifespan of male killer whales is 30 years.

AP-US-USS-ARIZONA-UNKNOWNS

Families urge using new DNA tech to ID Pearl Harbor unknowns

HONOLULU (AP) — Some families of USS Arizona sailors and Marines whose remains were never found after the bombing of Pearl Harbor are concerned the U.S. military doesn’t plan to take advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify unknowns from the battleship. Eighty-five individuals from the Arizona were buried as unknowns in a Honolulu cemetery after the war. Family members say the military should disinter these remains and try to determine their identities. The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency disinterred 388 USS Oklahoma unknowns from the Honolulu cemetery six years ago. So far it has identified 88% of them.

AP-WA-MISSING DIVER-BODY FOUND

Diver’s body found near site where woman went missing

SEATTLE (AP) — The body of an underwater diver was found in a Seattle park on Sunday, near the location where a diver taking a class went missing the previous day, authorities said Sunday.The Seattle Fire Department said private divers recovered the body of the dead diver about 35 feet below the surface at Seacrest Cove in West Seattle.The medical examiner will determine if the body that was found is the same diver rescuers had been searching for Saturday night. A 33-year-old woman was reported missing after she did not surface at the end of a dive class

BLACK STUDENTS UPSET

Spokane school district releases report on racial incident

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane school district has released the findings of an investigation into an early May incident at a middle school when Black twin sisters were asked to clean cotton along with other students in a social studies class exploring the industrial revolution and the impact of the cotton gin. The eighth-grade students at Sacajawea Middle School said they were humiliated by the lesson. Their mother, Brandi Feazell, removed the girls from the school and went public with her complaint to Spokane Public Schools officials. The Spokesman-Review reported the third-party investigator the district hired, Onik’a Gilliam-Cathcart, determined that the teacher did not intend to harm the girls. But the school district acknowledged Friday that changes are necessary.

WILDFIRES-SMOKE

Smoke triggers pollution alerts in US West, Midwest

DENVER (AP) — Air quality alerts were posted on Sunday for numerous areas of the U.S. West and Midwest as wildfire smoke continues to linger over much of the country. The alerts came across the northern U.S. Rockies, including portions of Colorado, Wyoming, Washington state and Idaho. Further to the east, smoke from fires burning in Canada was drifting for hundreds of miles and triggering pollution alerts in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa. Wildfires emit huge volumes of microscopic smoke particles that researchers say can be harmful if breathed in, leading to both immediate and long-term health impacts. Children, the elderly and people with underlying health conditions are particularly at risk.

FLASH FLOODS

Flood watches in US West as mudslides close major interstate

DENVER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado officials say mudslides caused “extreme damage” to a major interstate, leaving it clogged with boulders and rocks and no word on when it might reopen. Forecasters Sunday warned of the potential for more flash floods across the Rocky Mountain and Great Basin regions. Wildfires across the West have left many hillsides more susceptible to erosion. Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon, Colorado, was hit by flash flooding that left lanes in both directions snarled by logs, boulders and other debris from a burn scar left by a 2020 wildfire. Flood watches were in effect for portions of Colorado, Utah Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.