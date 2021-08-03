Lattice: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) _ Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (LSCC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hillsboro, Oregon-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $125.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Lattice said it expects revenue in the range of $124 million to $132 million.

Lattice shares have risen 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $58.28, a rise of 87% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LSCC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LSCC