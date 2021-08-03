AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook items to Oregon@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Oregon and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 9:45 AM Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visits Oregon for events on drought and wildfire response – Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack visits Oregon, joining Governor Kate Brown for events focused on the Biden administration’s response to the serious drought and wildfire conditions in the state – touring a farm that has been impacted by drought (9:45 AM PDT), and attending a closed-press briefing on the current status of wildfire response efforts and ongoing efforts to strengthen wildfire prevention and preparedness (11:30 AM PDT, and immediately followed by a press availability)

Location: Salem, OR

Weblinks: http://www.usda.gov, https://twitter.com/USDA

Contacts: USDA Office of Communications, press@usda.gov, 1 202 720 4623

Credentialed members of the media who wish to cover the event, must RSVP to press@usda.gov * RSVP for Addresses

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 12:00 PM Bicameral Dems at ‘Recess Can Wait’ rally at the U.S. Capitol – ‘Recess Can Wait’ rally at the U.S. Capitol, urging the Senate to put their recess on hold until they pass the For the People Act. Democrats Sens. Amy Klobuchar, Jeff Merkley, Ben Ray Lujan, Bob Casey, Sheldon Whitehouse, Cory Booker, and Raphael Warnock and Rep. John Sarbanes, and over 100 state legislators from states including Arizona, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, join the Declaration for American Democracy as part of a broader ‘Recess Can Wait’ week of action

Location: Area 3 (next to Russell Senate Office Building), U.S. Capitol grounds, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://declarationforamericandemocracy.org/, https://twitter.com/DemanDemocracy

Contacts: M+R (for Declaration for American Democracy), teamdfad@mrss.com, 1 978 223 0287