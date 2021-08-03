Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 4:40 p.m.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire exploded again after burning for nearly three weeks in remote mountains and officials warned Tuesday that hot, dry weather would increase the risk of new fires across much of the state. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos.

SEATTLE MAYOR

SEATTLE — Voters in the primary election will decide Tuesday between Seattle mayoral candidates who represent the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. SENT: 450 words. With AP photos. Will be updated.

DEPUTY KILLED MEMORIAL

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Hundreds of law enforcement and first responder vehicles lined up at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington on Tuesday for a procession to honor Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot to death while doing surveillance work. SENT: 300 words. Trying for AP photos.

WILDFIRE SMOKE WORKER RULES

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. SENT: 460 words.

WILD HORSE ROUNDUPS DROUGHT

RENO, Nev. — U.S. land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more wild horses than originally planned this year because of severe drought across the U.S. West — about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. By Scott Sonner. SENT: 650 words. With AP photos.

SPORTS

FBC CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 met Tuesday to discuss how the conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 330 words.

IN BRIEF

WOLF PUPS KILLED: State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d.

VIRUS OUTBREAK HOSPITALS FILLING: Washington hospitals ‘quite full’ amid COVID-19 case surge

