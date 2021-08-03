AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 03.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Seattle bureau is reachable at 206-682-1812. Send daybook items to apseattle@ap.org.

To see your Daybooks and events for Washington and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Finance and Housing Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 9:30 AM Dem Rep. Rick Larsen’s public schedule – Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen in Bellingham, WA, visiting the site of The Way Station, a future provider of respite beds and hygiene facilities for homeless people, 1500 N State St (9:30 AM PDT) and visits and volunteers with Bellingham Meals on Wheels, 315 Halleck St (11:00 AM PDT)

Location: Bellingham, WA

Weblinks: http://larsen.house.gov, https://twitter.com/repricklarsen

Contacts: Joseph Tutino, Office of Rep. Rick Larsen, Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov, 1 202 420 8882

These events are open to the press, but attendance will be limited for in-person events to comply with public health directives. Please RSVP to Joe Tutino at Joseph.Tutino@mail.house.gov and Brittany Jarnot at Brittany.Jarnot@mail.house.gov.

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 Seattle Primary Election – Seattle Primary Election, held for offices including mayor. Candidates include Clinton Bliss, Henry Dennison, James Donaldson, Colleen Echohawk, Jessyn Farrell, M. Lorena Gonzalez, Bruce Harrell, Andrew Grant Houston, Arthur Langlie, Stan Lippmann, Lance Randall Don Rivers, Casey Sixkiller, Omari Tahir-Garrett and Bobby Tucker * Ahead of the 2 Nov general election

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle Ethics and Elections Commission, ethicsandelections@seattle.gov, 1 206 684 8500

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 Xbox announces Non-Player Character (NPC) Awards winner in association with ‘Free Guy’ – Winner of the inaugural Xbox Game Pass Non-Player Character (NPC) Awards, celebrating ‘the greatest unsung heroes in video games’, announced in association with 20th Century Studios’ forthcoming action comedy ‘Free Guy’, about a bank teller named Guy (Ryan Reynolds) who realizes he’s a character in an open world video game that will soon go offline. Nominees are Samuel Hayden (‘Doom’); Parvati Holcomb (‘The Outer Worlds’); Chief Trader Mollie (‘Sea of Thieves’); and Guy himself * ‘Free Guy’ also stars Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, and is released in theaters 13 Aug

Weblinks: http://www.microsoft.com, https://twitter.com/MSFTnews

Contacts: Xbox press enquiries, Assembly Inc, xboxpress@assemblyinc.com

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Tuesday, Aug. 03 Expeditors International of Washington Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.expeditors.com/financial-information/upcoming-earnings

Contacts: R Jordan Gates, Expeditors International of Washington Inc Investor Relations, investor@expeditors.com, 1 206 674 3427

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 04 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.seattle.gov

Contacts: Seattle City Council, councilagenda@seattle.gov

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Wednesday, Aug. 04 July Sales

Weblinks: http://www.costco.com

Contacts: Richard Galanti, Costco Wholesale Corp investor relations, investor@costco.com, 1 425 313 8203

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 Wilco and Sleater-Kinney begin co-headline U.S. tour

Location: First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Weblinks: https://wilcoworld.net/, https://twitter.com/Wilco

Contacts: Jessica Linker, Pitch Perfect PR, jessica@pitchperfectpr.com, 1 773 942 6954

——————–

CORPORATE DATA

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Weblinks: http://www.expedia.com, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 Avalara Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: https://investor.avalara.com/press-releases/events-and-presentations/default.aspx, https://twitter.com/avalara

Contacts: Greg McDowell, Avalara Investor Relations , investor@avalara.com, 1 206 641 2425

——————–

Thursday, Aug. 05 Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Weblinks: http://www.expedia.com, https://twitter.com/Expedia

Contacts: Mark D Okerstrom, Expedia Group Inc Investor Relations, ir@expedia.com, 1 425 679 3555