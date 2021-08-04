BC-WA–Washington Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Washington at 2:12 p.m.

BROWN I-5 PROJECT

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction. SENT: 360 words.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue. SENT: 280 words.

SPORTS

FBN–SEAHWAKS-NKEMDICHE

RENTON, Wash. — Whether he’s on the sideline or in the middle of drills, Robert Nkemdiche always seems to have a smile on his face. By Tim Booth. SENT: 710 words. With AP photos.

OLY–GYM-What Next?

TOKYO — Simone Biles is taking a break. Maybe a permanent one. Sunisa Lee, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum are all basically sprinting to college. MyKayla Skinner is ready to start a family. The six American women who are bringing home six medals from the Tokyo Olympics may never compete internationally again. By Will Graves. SENT: 960 words. With AP photos.

SOC MLS ALL STAR ROSTER

NEW YORK — Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Chicharito Hernandez, Gold Cup goalkeeping standout Matt Turner and 17-year-old Cade Cowell are among the 28 players on the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster announced Wednesday. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

BBA MARINERS RAYS

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Randy Arozarena had a two-run triple during a three-run third and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Wednesday to avoid a season series sweep. By Mark Didtler. SENT: 430 words. With AP photos.

FBN HALL OF FAME HUTCHINSON

MINNEAPOLIS —- The realization he could make a living in the NFL didn’t actually dawn on Steve Hutchinson until his final year at Michigan, when he learned his status as a widely projected first-round draft pick. By Dave Campbell. SENT: 990 words. With AP photos.

IN BRIEF

VIRUS OUTBREAK MICROSOFT: Microsoft to require US employees to be fully vaccinated.

DOUBLE MURDER BAIL: Bail set at $3M in killings of 2 men near Moses Lake.

WASHINGTON AGRICULTURE SMOKE: Smoke, ash, heat and drought hurting Washington agriculture.