Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are preparing for a tougher fight against California’s largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth. Authorities say the area could be hot, bone-dry and lashed with 40-mph gusts on Wednesday and Thursday. Fire officials say the Dixie Fire jumped some perimeter lines Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people. Dozens of fires are burning throughout the drought-stricken West. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is 84% contained and firefighters are busy strengthening lines as they face the upcoming extreme weather. It is the nation’s largest burning wildfire.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon and in some counties officials are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers since the pandemic began. Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to 379 people on Tuesday. That’s 39 more than the previous day. KOIN-TV reported Monday that some hospital officials including those at Oregon Health & Science University say they are postponing some surgeries that are not urgent. Health officials reported 1,575 newly confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That’s the most since early January. About 29% of adults in the state are unvaccinated and over 102,000 vaccine doses have been thrown away due to non-use.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the rules will go into effect on Aug. 9 for six months. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health administration is working on adopting permanent rules this fall. The agency is also working on permanent standards to protect workers in labor housing. The new rules require that employers make an effort, whenever feasible, to change work schedules or relocate work when air quality levels reach 201, which is considered very unhealthy. If employees will be exposed to air quality levels above 201, employers must ensure that workers wear N95 respirators.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said staff in a helicopter shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack. The state agency said earlier it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July. Agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy says the pup killing was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”