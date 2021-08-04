Here is the latest Washington, Oregon and Alaska sports news from The Associated Press

AP - Oregon-Northwest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Yusei Kikuchi went six effective innings, Abraham Toro and Jarred Kelenic homered, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2. Kikuchi allowed two runs and six hits. The lefty had gone 0-3 over his previous four starts. Diego Castillo, the third Mariners reliever, worked the ninth to get his first Seattle save and 15th overall. The right-hander was acquired from Tampa Bay last Thursday. Seattle is 6-0 against the defending AL champion Rays this season. Randy Arozarena homered for Tampa Bay.

SEATTLE (AP) — Yanni Gourde has one of the more impressive resumes among the players selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL expansion draft. But Gourde is going to be stuck on the sideline when the puck finally drops for team’s first-ever game. He underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder and recovery could take about four months, which on the optimistic end means he would miss about six weeks of the regular season. Gourde understands it may take time to fully find his role when he’s finally ready to go in late November or early December.

UNDATED (AP) — The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging. Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025. The Big 12 has to start looking at how to move forward without their flagship programs immediately. The Pac-12 has not indicated it is in a rush to add members.