Idaho News Coverage Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Idaho at 3:40 p.m.

CAPITOL SIEGE-IDAHO

BOISE — An Idaho woman has been charged with four misdemeanors after prosecutors said she participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump. Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Pam Hemphill of Boise posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening. By Rebecca Boone. SENT: 460 words.

IDAHO-MISSING BOY

BOISE — Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week, but authorities say a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said Wednesday that the agency is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and even paragliders. The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home, wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt and dark blue boxer briefs. By Rebecca Boone. UPCOMING: 400 words. AP Photos pursuing.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-IDAHO

BOISE — The leaders of some of Idaho’s largest health care providers warned residents Wednesday that coronavirus cases again are again threatening to overwhelm hospitals and primary care clinics as cases climb statewide. The top medical officials with Primary Health, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System urged people to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an online news conference with Boise Mayor Lauren McLean. SENT: 670 words.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON REQUIREMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. Officials say the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving time for employers to prepare for implementation and for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. By Sara Cline. SENT: 600 words.

WESTERN-WILDFIRES

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire continued to grow Wednesday while thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns. A red flag warning was issued through Thursday because of hot, bone-dry conditions with winds up to 40 mph (64 kph). That could drive flames through timber, brush and grass, especially along the northern and northeastern sides of the vast Dixie Fire. SENT: 550 words.

ALSO:

POLICE BODY CAMERAS: Portland mayor: Police should prepare for body cameras