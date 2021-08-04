Latest Oregon news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

WESTERN WILDFIRES

Hot, gusty weather could mean explosive fire growth in West

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of firefighters are preparing for a tougher fight against California’s largest wildfire as extremely dangerous weather returns, threatening to stoke flames into explosive growth. Authorities say the area could be hot, bone-dry and lashed with 40-mph gusts on Wednesday and Thursday. Fire officials say the Dixie Fire jumped some perimeter lines Tuesday, prompting additional evacuation orders for some 15,000 people. Dozens of fires are burning throughout the drought-stricken West. The Bootleg Fire in Oregon is 84% contained and firefighters are busy strengthening lines as they face the upcoming extreme weather. It is the nation’s largest burning wildfire.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-OREGON

COVID-19 cases in Oregon surge, hospital beds filling fast

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Oregon and in some counties officials are seeing the highest hospitalization numbers since the pandemic began. Statewide coronavirus-related hospitalizations increased to 379 people on Tuesday. That’s 39 more than the previous day. KOIN-TV reported Monday that some hospital officials including those at Oregon Health & Science University say they are postponing some surgeries that are not urgent. Health officials reported 1,575 newly confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. That’s the most since early January. About 29% of adults in the state are unvaccinated and over 102,000 vaccine doses have been thrown away due to non-use.

WILDFIRE SMOKE WORKER RULES

Oregon adopts emergency rules to protect workers from smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the rules will go into effect on Aug. 9 for six months. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health administration is working on adopting permanent rules this fall. The agency is also working on permanent standards to protect workers in labor housing. The new rules require that employers make an effort, whenever feasible, to change work schedules or relocate work when air quality levels reach 201, which is considered very unhealthy. If employees will be exposed to air quality levels above 201, employers must ensure that workers wear N95 respirators.

WOLF PUPS KILLED

State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said staff in a helicopter shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack. The state agency said earlier it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July. Agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy says the pup killing was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”

DEPUTY KILLED MEMORIAL

Community honors slain Washington detective

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement and other vehicles lined up Tuesday at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, for a procession to honor Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot to death while doing surveillance work. The Columbian reports Brown was shot July 23 while he sat in his vehicle in an apartment parking lot. During his service with the sheriff’s office, Brown worked as a corrections deputy and patrol deputy. He worked with the Washington State Department of Corrections and as a reserve officer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in Montana. Several people have been arrested in connection with his death.

AP-US-SEATTLE-MAYOR

Seattle mayoral primary sets up fight between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle’s mayoral primary set up a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. Former City Council member Bruce Harrell was leading all candidates in early returns Tuesday. Harrell has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings and is endorsed by the business community. The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race advance to the November election. He will likely face City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. González, who was finishing in second place, has been critical of Seattle’s police and has called for reform of a department that is under federal supervision.

WILD HORSE ROUNDUPS-DROUGHT

US plans 50% more wild horse roundups amid Western drought

RENO, Nev. (AP) — U.S. land managers have begun efforts to capture about 50% more wild horses than originally planned this year because of severe drought across the U.S. West. The emergency roundups that began Sunday and Monday target about 6,000 additional animals primarily in Nevada, Oregon and Colorado. The Bureau of Land Management says the expanded effort concentrates on places where “chronic overpopulation” of the herds has stretched available food and water to their limits. Horse advocates say the emergency roundups are being driven by pressure from ranchers who don’t want wild horses competing with their livestock for limited forage and water. The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association says ranchers have voluntarily reduced and rotated grazing on federal lands during the drought.

AP-US-VICTORIA’S-SECRET-HARASSMENT-SETTLEMENT

Oregon: Settlement with Victoria ‘s Secret owner ends ‘fear’

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon officials believe a $90 million settlement with the parent company of Victoria’s Secret guarantees an end to its culture of harassment and fear. Under the settlement, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, owned by L Brands Inc., committed to each invest $45 million to protect employees from harassment and discrimination and require accountability from executives when misconduct occurs. The settlement is on behalf of the Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund and other shareholders. They alleged L Brands’ board failed to investigate former CEO and Chairman Emeritus Leslie Wexner’s ties with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and ignored a company culture of sexual harassment.