Latest Washington news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VIRUS OUTBREAK-WASHINGTON

WA sees 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 in recent days

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington state has seen an average of 1,500 new cases a day of COVID-19 over the past four days, and health officials said Tuesday they are concerned about not only a rise in cases but hospitalizations due to the highly contagious delta variant. The Department of Health said that hospital occupancy is at the highest levels seen to date this year, with more than 600 people hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of more than 20% from last week. Officials say that more than 94% of all recent cases, deaths, and hospitalizations in Washingtonians 12 years of age and older involve people who have not been fully vaccinated.

AP-US-SEATTLE-MAYOR

Seattle mayoral primary sets up fight between liberal camps

SEATTLE (AP) — Voters in Seattle’s mayoral primary set up a choice between candidates representing the political divide between activist-left residents and more moderate progressives in one of the nation’s most liberal cities. Former City Council member Bruce Harrell was leading all candidates in early returns Tuesday. Harrell has called for hiring more police officers to stem a rise in shootings and is endorsed by the business community. The top two finishers in the nonpartisan race advance to the November election. He will likely face City Council President M. Lorena González in the general election. González, who was finishing in second place, has been critical of Seattle’s police and has called for reform of a department that is under federal supervision.

WOLF PUPS KILLED

State officials kill 2 wolf pups after killing 4 wolves OK’d

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife staff shot and killed two wolf pups Sunday after approving a permit for ranchers to kill up to four uncollared wolves in eastern Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the agency said staff in a helicopter shot and killed two pups from the Lookout Mountain pack. The state agency said earlier it had approved a rancher’s permit to kill wolves in Baker County, where officials said the Lookout Mountain pack had attacked four cows during the last two weeks of July. Agency spokesperson Michelle Dennehy says the pup killing was “reducing the pack’s food needs and disrupting the pack’s behavior so they don’t associate livestock with an easy meal.”

BILL AND MELINDA GATES-DIVORCE

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates finalize their divorce

SEATTLE (AP) — The divorce of Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates has been finalized. The Microsoft co-founder and his wife announced in May they were ending their 27-year marriage and on Monday a King County Superior Court judge signed the dissolution decree. The New York Times reports the court documents didn’t detail how they would divide their assets. Bill Gates was formerly the world’s richest person and his fortune is estimated at about $150 billion. The two met after she began working at Microsoft as a product manager in 1987. They were married in 1994 in Hawaii. The Seattle-based Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is the most influential private foundation in the world, with an endowment worth about $50 billion.

DEPUTY KILLED MEMORIAL

Community honors slain Washington detective

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement and other vehicles lined up Tuesday at Clark College in Vancouver, Washington, for a procession to honor Clark County Sheriff’s Detective Jeremy Brown, who was shot to death while doing surveillance work. The Columbian reports Brown was shot July 23 while he sat in his vehicle in an apartment parking lot. During his service with the sheriff’s office, Brown worked as a corrections deputy and patrol deputy. He worked with the Washington State Department of Corrections and as a reserve officer with the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office in Montana. Several people have been arrested in connection with his death.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITALS FILLING

Washington hospitals ‘quite full’ amid COVID-19 case surge

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington State Hospital Association officials say the latest COVID-19 surge in cases causing serious illness in the unvaccinated is straining the state’s health care system. KING-5 reports in a briefing Monday Hospital Association CEO Cassie Sauer said their board of directors is urging hospitals and health care providers to require their employees get the vaccine, with very few exceptions. She said the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations is scary, physically draining and emotionally draining for health care workers. Washington State Medical Association President Dr. Nathan Schlicher also said he supported providers requiring employees to get vaccinated, saying patients should be confident about going to the hospital without “leaving sicker.”

WILDFIRE SMOKE WORKER RULES

Oregon adopts emergency rules to protect workers from smoke

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon has adopted emergency rules meant to protect workers from wildfire smoke and shield workers living in labor housing from extreme heat. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the rules will go into effect on Aug. 9 for six months. The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health administration is working on adopting permanent rules this fall. The agency is also working on permanent standards to protect workers in labor housing. The new rules require that employers make an effort, whenever feasible, to change work schedules or relocate work when air quality levels reach 201, which is considered very unhealthy. If employees will be exposed to air quality levels above 201, employers must ensure that workers wear N95 respirators.

GOSPEL MISSION-LAWSUIT

Union Gospel Mission seeks high court ruling on hiring case

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission filed a petition asking the U.S. Supreme Court to decide a case in which the Washington Supreme Court ruled in favor of a lawyer who sued the mission over its anti-LGBTQ hiring policy. Attorney Matt Woods sued the mission in 2017 when it refused to hire him to its free legal aid clinic after he disclosed he was in a same-sex relationship. The mission, one of the largest homeless services nonprofits in the Seattle area, argued it was exempt from the state’s anti-discrimination law as a religious employer. A King County Superior Court judge agreed but the Washington Supreme Court overturned the judge’s decision, kicking the case back to the lower court.

TRAIN TRACKS TERROR INCIDENT

Woman pleads guilty to terror charge on train tracks

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — A Bellingham woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to a terrorist attack and violence against Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway in northwestern Washington that investigators have suggested was motivated by opposition to the construction of a natural gas pipeline across British Columbia. The Bellingham Herald reports Samantha Frances Brooks and Ellen Brennan Reiche were each indicted with one count of terrorist attacks and other violence against a railroad carrier Dec. 9, 2020, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle. They’re accused of putting a shunt on tracks near Bellingham to disrupt BNSF train safety features in November. Brooks pleaded guilty July 9. Reiche has pleaded not guilty.

OREGON-WILDFIRES

Hundreds of lightning bolts hit dry Oregon, start new fires

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Lightning bolts struck the parched forests of southern Oregon hundreds of times in 24 hours, igniting some 50 new wildfires even as the nation’s largest wildfire continued to burn less than 100 miles away. State, federal and contracted firefighters, augmented by helicopters and planes dropping fire retardant, pounced on the new wildfires in national forests in southwest Oregon before they could spread out of control. The largest one was estimated at up to 5 acres. The Oregon Department of Forestry estimated the number of new fires at 50. No towns or homes were immediately threatened.