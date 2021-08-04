Northwest Pipe Co.: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) _ Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $2.1 million.

The Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 21 cents per share.

The steel pipe maker posted revenue of $73.8 million in the period.

Northwest Pipe Co. shares have declined nearly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.47, a rise of almost 8% in the last 12 months.

