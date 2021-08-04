Oregon Digest Advisory

AP - Oregon-Northwest

Oregon at 3:42 p.m.

VIRUS OUTBREAK OREGON REQUIREMENT

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing, Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday. Officials say the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30. By Sara Cline. SENT: 600 words.

WESTERN WILDFIRES

GREENVILLE, Calif. — California’s largest wildfire continued to grow Wednesday while thousands of firefighters prepared for a tougher fight as dangerous weather returns. SENT: 550 words. With AP photo, AP video.

CYBERSECURITY SPYWARE NSO GROUP

SALEM, Ore. — The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air. By Andrew Selsky. SENT: 700 words.

BROWN I-5 PROJECT

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction. SENT: 360 words.

POLICE BODY CAMERAS

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland, Oregon, Mayor Ted Wheeler is directing the police bureau to prepare for a body worn camera program in anticipation of the U.S. Department of Justice forcing the issue. SENT: 280 words.

SCI SUMMER OF EXTREMES

As the world staggers through another summer of extreme weather, experts are noticing something different: 2021′s onslaught is hitting harder and in places that have been spared global warming’s wrath in the past. By Seth Borenstein and Frank Jordans. SENT: 950 words.

SPORTS

SOC MLS ALL STAR ROSTER

NEW YORK — Mexican stars Carlos Vela and Chicharito Hernandez, Gold Cup goalkeeping standout Matt Turner and 17-year-old Cade Cowell are among the 28 players on the Major League Soccer All-Star Game roster announced Wednesday. SENT: 390 words. With AP photos.

BKN LAKERS ANTHONY

Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James have dreamed about teaming up in the NBA since they entered the league together 18 years ago. They’re finally getting the chance on the remarkably mature new roster of the Los Angeles Lakers. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 600 words. With AP photos.

BKN PACERS DUARTE: Pacers sign 1st-round pick Duarte before summer league opens.

