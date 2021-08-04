RealNetworks: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ RealNetworks Inc. (RNWK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents.

The software and service provider for digital entertainment companies posted revenue of $14.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, RealNetworks said it expects revenue in the range of $13.5 million to $15.5 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company’s shares hit $1.78. A year ago, they were trading at $1.72.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNWK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNWK