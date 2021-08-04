WA Lottery

AP - Oregon-Northwest

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) _ These Washington lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Daily Game

7-1-4

(seven, one, four)

Hit 5

10-14-15-23-28

(ten, fourteen, fifteen, twenty-three, twenty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $515,000

Keno

01-18-23-26-28-29-35-36-41-42-44-49-50-52-57-58-63-64-71-79

(one, eighteen, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty-five, thirty-six, forty-one, forty-two, forty-four, forty-nine, fifty, fifty-two, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-three, sixty-four, seventy-one, seventy-nine)

Lotto

05-11-16-23-41-46

(five, eleven, sixteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $5.1 million

Match 4

13-14-18-24

(thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-four)

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $191 million

Powerball

05-21-32-36-58, Powerball: 14, Power Play: 2

(five, twenty-one, thirty-two, thirty-six, fifty-eight; Powerball: fourteen; Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $211 million