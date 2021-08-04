AP - Oregon-Northwest

Associated Press Washington Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 04.

Wednesday, Aug. 04 9:30 AM Seattle City Council Transportation and Utilities Committee meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Remote Meeting. Call 253-215-8782; Meeting ID: 586 416 9164; or Seattle Channel online.

Wednesday, Aug. 04 1:00 PM Washington Gov. Inslee’s public schedule – Washington Governor Jay Inslee visits Kittias County, participating in a workforce development discussion with Central Washington University President Dr Jim Wohlpart and Ellensburg Mayor Bruce Tabb (1:00 PM PDT), attends a community celebration and unveil a proclamation for William Craven, former Roslyn mayor and Washington state’s first Black mayor, 101 E Pennsylvania Ave, Roslyn (2:30 PM PDT), and holds a media availability, Dawson Park, 431 Coal Mine Way, Cle Elum (3:10 PM PDT)

Media day-of contact: Emily Halvorson, 360.870.0859 * workforce discussion fyi only

Wednesday, Aug. 04 2:30 PM Bicameral Dems speak at Paid Leave for All cross-country bus tour stop – Paid Leave for All cross-country bus tour – which is visiting 14 cities across the country this summer, to call on lawmakers to pass a national paid leave policy – stops in Washington, DC, for event held jointly with Care Can’t Wait, with speakers including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and fellow Democrats Sens. Patty Murray and Ron Wyden, National Domestic Workers Alliance’s Ai-jen Poo, MomsRising’s Ruth Martin, Black Women’s Roundtable’s Melanie Campbell, National Partnership for Women & Families’ Debra Ness, The Arc’s Nicole Jorwic, Family Values @ Work’s Carol Joyner, Metro Washington Council AFL-CIO’s Dyana Forester, and small business owner Marcia St. Hilaire-Finn

Location: West Front, U.S. Capitol, Washington, DC

Wednesday, Aug. 04 July Sales

Thursday, Aug. 05 Wilco and Sleater-Kinney begin co-headline U.S. tour

Location: First Interstate Center for the Arts, 334 W Spokane Falls Blvd, Spokane, WA

Thursday, Aug. 05 2:00 PM Avalara Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Thursday, Aug. 05 4:30 PM Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call / Webcast

Thursday, Aug. 05 Avalara Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Thursday, Aug. 05 Expedia Group Inc: Q2 2021 Results

Friday, Aug. 06 – Sunday, Aug. 08 Seafair Weekend – Seafair Weekend, the culmination of Seattle’s annual summertime celebration * Last year’s event was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

Location: Virtual Event

Friday, Aug. 06 Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard star in musical drama ‘Annette’ on Amazon Prime – ‘Annette’, musical drama directed by Leos Carax in his English-language debut becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following a stand-up comedian (Adam Driver) and his wife, a world-famous soprano (Marion Cotillard), when their life takes an unexpected turn when their daughter Annette is born, a girl with a unique gift. Cast also includes Simon Helberg, Devyn McDowell and Angele

Friday, Aug. 06 Documentary about Val Kilmer becomes available on Amazon Prime – ‘Val’, documentary directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo becomes available on Amazon Prime Video, following the life and career of actor Val Kilmer, who has been documenting his own life and craft through film and video, including thousands of hours of footage, from 16mm home movies made with his brothers, to time spent in iconic roles for blockbuster movies like ‘Top Gun’, ‘The Doors’, ‘Tombstone’, and ‘Batman Forever’

