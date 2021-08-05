Avalara: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SEATTLE (AP) _ Avalara Inc. (AVLR) on Thursday reported a loss of $27.7 million in its second quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 10 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services posted revenue of $169.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, Avalara said it expects revenue in the range of $169 million to $171 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $672 million to $676 million.

Avalara shares have risen roughly 3% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $169.69, a rise of 27% in the last 12 months.

_____

