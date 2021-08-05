Digimarc: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BEAVERTON, Ore. (AP) _ Digimarc Corp. (DMRC) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.4 million in its second quarter.

The Beaverton, Oregon-based company said it had a loss of 94 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The online marketing company posted revenue of $6.3 million in the period.

Digimarc shares have fallen 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $28.46, a rise of 82% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DMRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DMRC