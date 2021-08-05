Great Ajax: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AP - Oregon-Northwest

TIGARD, Ore. (AP) _ Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $12.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Tigard, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 42 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $19.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.2 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.6 million.

Great Ajax shares have increased 25% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $13.05, a climb of 37% in the last 12 months.

