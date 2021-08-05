Here is the latest Idaho news from The Associated Press at 5:40 a.m. MDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The leaders of some of Idaho’s largest health care providers warned residents Wednesday that coronavirus cases again are again threatening to overwhelm hospitals and primary care clinics as cases climb statewide. The top medical officials with Primary Health, St. Luke’s Health System and Saint Alphonsus Health System urged people to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in an online news conference. Dr. David Peterman, the CEO of Primary Health Medical Group, says the number of positive coronavirus tests his clinic is seeing is comparable to January. The health experts attributed the increase to the highly contagious delta variant and the state’s low vaccination rate.

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through Greenville Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press has been in the town of 800 people, where a gas station, hotel and local bar were among many buildings burned to the ground. The three-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho woman has been charged with four misdemeanors after prosecutors said she participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by loyalists of then-President Donald Trump. Like many other defendants who have been charged in connection with the siege, Pam Hemphill of Boise posted videos to social media sites that showed her in Washington, D.C., in the days surrounding the insurrection and at the Capitol when it was happening. Hemphill has not yet had a chance to enter a plea, and her attorney couldn’t be immediately reached for comment. Hemphill is the fifth Idaho resident to be charged in connection with the insurrection.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a 5-year-old boy who was last seen July 27 is still missing as of Wednesday. Searchers have scoured miles of land in rural western Idaho, drained canals and combed over security footage for the past week. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff says that the agency is using every possible resource in the search for Michael Joseph Vaughn, including scent-tracking dogs, drones, helicopters, a dive team and paragliders. The boy who answers to the nickname, “Monkey,” was last seen in the evening outside his home. He was wearing a blue “Minecraft” t-shirt, dark blue boxer briefs and flip flops. Huff urged people in the region to re-search their own properties.