Here is the latest Oregon news from The Associated Press at 1:40 a.m. PDT

AP - Oregon-Northwest

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The future ownership of an Israeli spyware company whose product has been used to hack into the cellphones of journalists, human rights workers and possibly even heads of state is up in the air. Major investors in a private equity firm that has majority ownership of NSO Group, maker of the Pegasus spyware, are in discussions about what action to take. The Oregon state employee pension fund is one of the largest investors, if not the largest, having committed $233 million to Novalpina Capital, the private equity firm, in 2017. Novalpina Capital has been saddled with both an internal dispute among its founding partners and an explosive report showing NSO Group’s spyware has been widely misused around the globe.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates. On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.

GREENVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving wildfire has engulfed a Northern California town, leveling much of the downtown and several homes. The Dixie Fire tore through the Greenville on Wednesday evening, destroying businesses and homes in the town that dates to the Gold Rush. A photographer on assignment for The Associated Press described seeing a gas station, hotel and local bar burned to the ground in the town of 800 people. The three-week-old fire has grown to over 428 square miles across Plumas and Butte counties. Fire spokesman Mitch Matlow says the trees, grass and brush were so dry that any ember would start a new fire.

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown supports moving forward with a plan that would expand Interstate 5 through Portland’s Rose Quarter while spending more than $1 billion to build a “cap” over the freeway to rebuild a community wrecked by its initial construction. Speaking before a meeting of stakeholder and advisory groups convened by the Oregon Department of Transportation, Brown also confirmed Tuesday she hoped to relocate a middle school perched on the highway’s fringes. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports such a move could grant additional space for the expansion process, and address concerns about poor air quality impacting students. The plan Brown landed on, known as “hybrid 3” is an attempt to address competing priorities different groups have brought to the controversial project.