Here is the latest Washington news from The Associated Press at 3:40 a.m. PDT

NEAH BAY, Wash. (AP) — The remote Makah Indian reservation in northwest Washington is reinstating COVID-19 restrictions meant to limit the spread of the virus amid an outbreak there. The Peninsula Daily News reports the reservation returned to Phase 2 on Tuesday, barring all indoor gatherings and limiting outdoor gatherings to 10 people. Tribal Chairman TJ Greene says the changes stem from four positive COVID-19 cases confirmed between Monday and Tuesday, and a total of eight cases confirmed since July 23. He says the infections are believed to have come to the community from tribal members who traveled. The community only has one walk-in clinic and the nearest hospital is two hours away in Port Angeles.

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — Microsoft says employees must be fully vaccinated to enter the company’s U.S. offices and other worksites, starting next month. The Redmond-based tech giant told employees Tuesday it will require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S. The company also said it will have a process to accommodate employees “who have a medical condition or other protected reason, such as religion, which prevent them from getting vaccinated.” The company is also delaying its return to the office until Oct. 4.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon health care workers will be required to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing. Gov. Kate Brown announced Wednesday the new rule will apply beginning Sept. 30 — giving employers time to prepare for implementation and allow time for unvaccinated health care workers to become fully vaccinated. As COVID-19 surges across the country, leading health organizations in the state — including the Oregon Association of Hospitals and Health Systems — have been pressing state leaders to open the door for health care organizations to enact vaccination mandates. On Monday officials at one of Oregon’s largest private health systems, announced that health care workers, along with the rest of its staff, would be required to get vaccinated.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Office of Labor Standards says online food delivery platform Postmates has agreed to pay almost $1 million to settle allegations it violated the city’s paid sick leave policies for gig workers. The Seattle Times reports the city says most of the money will go toward back wages and damages to the 1,646 Postmates gig workers in Seattle. The city began investigating last fall after drivers alleged Postmates didn’t pay them for paid sick time off under the city’s Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time policy. The investigation started before Uber acquired the company. Uber spokesperson Zahid Arab says they appreciate the Office of Labor Standards’ close coordination with them to correct any outstanding issues.